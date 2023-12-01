New Jersey Devils defenceman Brendan Smith has been suspended for two games for slashing Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny, it was announced Friday by NHL Player Safety.

Konecny was also fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, for cross-checking Smith.

The incident occurred late in the third period of the Devils 4-3 overtime victory over the Flyers.

While skating towards the bench, Konecny hit Smith across the back with his stick before the Devils defenceman retaliated with a slash across the chest, causing the Flyer to double over in pain.

Smith was assessed a minor penalty for slashing on the play while Konecny did not receive a penalty for the altercation.

The Devils went on to win the matchup 4-3 in overtime.