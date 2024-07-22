The New Jersey Devils have re-signed defenceman Santeri Hatakka to a one-year, two-way contract, it was announced Monday.

The deal carries a value of $775,000 in the NHL and $125,000 in the AHL.

Hatakka, 23, appeared in 12 games for the big club last season, recording two assists. He also had five goals and 15 assists for 20 points in 48 AHL games with the Utica Comets.

A native of Riihimaki, Finland, Hatakka was selected in the sixth round (No. 184 overall) by the San Jose Sharks in the 2019 NHL Draft. He arrived with the Devils in a February 2023 trade.

Hatakka has a total of four assists in 21 career NHL games split between the Devils and Sharks.