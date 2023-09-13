The New Jersey Devils have signed goaltender Keith Kinkaid to a one-year, two-way contract, it was announced Wednesday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level and $350,000 in the AHL.

The 34-year-old played two NHL games last season, one for the Boston Bruins and one for the Colorado Avalanche. He allowed two goals in just under 90 minutes of action in those two games.

Kinkaid played for the Devils for parts of nine seasons from 2011-12 to 2018-19, earning 64 victories in 151 NHL games.

The Farmingville, N.Y., native has also had NHL stints with the Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers in addition to the Devils, Avs and Bruins.

He has a 2.91 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in 169 career NHL games.