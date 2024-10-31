New Jersey Devils forward Curtis Lazar will be out indefinitely after undergoing surgery, the team announced on Thursday.

Lazar was injured during the team's 6-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday after playing only 4:40 minutes of ice time. He also missed Wednesday's 6-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

The 6-foot centre has a goal and two points in 12 games this season.

He is coming off a career season last year by registering seven goals and 25 points in 71 games with a plus-10 rating.

Drafted 17th overall by the Ottawa Senators in 2013, Lazar has 46 goals and 122 points in 536 career games split between the Senators, Calgary Flames, Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Canucks, and Devils.