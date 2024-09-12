The New Jersey Devils will start their 2024-2025 season without Luke Hughes.

The team announced that the defenceman will be out for six to eight weeks after incurring a left shoulder injury during off-season training.

Hughes, 21, will not require surgery.

The younger brother of Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes and Devils teammate Jack Hughes, Hughes was originally taken with the fourth overall selection of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft out of the USHL's U.S. National Development Team.

A native of Manchester, NH, Hughes played his first full NHL season in 2023-2024. In 82 games, he scored nine goals and had 38 assists while averaging 21:28 of ice time a night.

Hughes was named a finalist for the 2024 Calder Trophy, given to the league's rookie of the year. He finished third in voting behind runner-up Brock Faber of the Minnesota Wild and the winner, Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard.

The Devils open their season on Oct. 1 against the New York Rangers.