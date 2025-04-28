The New Jersey Devils will once again be without defenceman Luke Hughes, Brenden Dillon and Johnathan Kovacavic for Game 5 of their first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Monday via team reporter Amanda Stein.

All three players missed Sunday's Game 4 loss, which gave the Hurricanes a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Hughes has not played since Game 1 because of an upper-body injury. The 21-year-old had seven goals and 44 points in 71 regular season games.

Dillon has also been out since Game 1 with a lower-body injury, playing just 8:53 in the series-opener before departing. He tallied two goals and 16 points while playing in every regular-season game.

Kovacevic incurred an undisclosed injury during Game 3, playing a total of six minutes. He had one goal and 17 points in 81 contests during the regular season.

Game 5 will go Tuesday evening in Raleigh where the Hurricanes will get the opportunity to advance to the second round on home ice.