The New Jersey Devils placed defenceman Dougie Hamilton on the long-term injured list with a torn left pectoral muscle, the team announced on Friday.

Hamilton, 30, hasn't played since the team's 5-4 win over the New York Islanders on Nov. 28 and he will be out indefinitely.

The 6-foot-6 defenceman appeared in 20 games this season and has five goals and 16 points.

Hamilton is on the third season of a seven-year, $63 million deal and has 36 goals and 120 points in 164 games as a Devil.

Drafted ninth overall by the Boston Bruins in the 2011 draft, Hamilton has 142 goals and 461 point in 771 career games split between the Bruins, Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes, and Devils.

Additionally, the team announced that forward Tomas Nosek re-aggrevated his right-foot injury and underwent surgery on Friday.

Nosek, 31, hasn't played since the Devils' 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Nov. 18 and he will be out indefinitely.

The 6-foot-3 winger only appeared in six games this season and has not recorded a point.

Nosek signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Devils in the offseason.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Detroit Red Wings in 2014, Nosek has 42 goals and 101 points in 404 career games split between the Red Wings, Vegas Golden Knights, Boston Bruins, and Devils.