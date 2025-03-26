CHICAGO (AP) — Luke Hughes had three assists, Jesper Bratt chipped in with two and the New Jersey Devils ended their three-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night.

Nathan Bastian, Timo Meier, Ondrej Palat, Dawson Mercer and Stefan Noesen scored for the Devils. Bratt has four assists in his last three games and a career-high 84 points this season. Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves.

Nico Hischier extended his point streak to eight games with an assist on Noesen’s empty-net goal. Hischier has four goals and five assists since March 11.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Ilya Mikheyev and Frank Nazar scored for Chicago, which has lost eight of the last 10 games. Spencer Knight stopped 15 shots.

Takeaways

Devils: New Jersey won both games against the Blackhawks this season, including a 4-1 win in their previous matchup on Dec. 14.

Blackhawks: Chicago outshot the Devils 24-20, including 13 shots in the third period, but struggled to get past Markstrom.

Key moment

The Devils scored two goals within 27 seconds of each other to take a 2-0 lead over the Blackhawks. Bastian scored at 6:23 of the first period and Mercer at 6:50. Mercer’s came on a power play just five seconds into the penalty.

Key stat

The last time the Devils scored at even strength, on the power play, short-handed and into an empty net was Nov. 14 against the Panthers. They had three power-play goals, two at even strength and one short-handed empty-netter in the 6-2 win.

Up next

The Devils visit the Jets on Friday, and the Blackhawks host the Golden Knights the same night.

