New Jersey Devils centre Jack Hughes is considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury, head coach Lindy Ruff announced Tuesday.

The timeline puts Hughes availability for the NHL All-Star Game, which he was named to last week, in question.

Hughes was injured in the Devils' 4-2 win over the Blackhawks on Friday and missed Saturday's game against the Vancouver Canucks.

Jack Hughes' absence is considered a matter of weeks, not months, says #NJDevils Lindy Ruff.



The team is aware he will miss some time and Jack will be evaluated week to week to see how he progresses. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) January 9, 2024

The 22-year-old leads the team in points 15 goals and 30 assists. He also missed five game in November with another upper-body injury.