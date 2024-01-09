Devils F Hughes (UBI) considered week-to-week
New Jersey Devils centre Jack Hughes is considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury, head coach Lindy Ruff announced Tuesday.
The timeline puts Hughes availability for the NHL All-Star Game, which he was named to last week, in question.
Hughes was injured in the Devils' 4-2 win over the Blackhawks on Friday and missed Saturday's game against the Vancouver Canucks.
The 22-year-old leads the team in points 15 goals and 30 assists. He also missed five game in November with another upper-body injury.