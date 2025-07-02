The New Jersey Devils have reached a two-year, $5 million agreement with restricted free agent forward Cody Glass, the team announced Wednesday.

Glass was a restricted free agent, who was recently tendered his qualifying offer by New Jersey on June 30.

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft by the Vegas Golden Knights, Glass was acquired by the Devils on March 7, along with forward Jonathan Gruden, from the Pittsburgh Penguins for forwards Max Graham, Chase Stillman and a third-round pick in the 2027 draft. He had six goals and 16 assists for 22 points in 65 games split between the two teams.

In 252 career NHL games spread out over six seasons, Glass has 35 goals and 58 assists for 93 points.