The New Jersey Devils announced Wednesday that star forward Jack Hughes is out for the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Hughes will be placed on long-term injured reserve and is expected to make a full recovery and be available for training camp.

The 23-year-old was injured in Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, when he got tangled up late in the third period with Jack Eichel's skates and crashed into the boards.

Hughes was clutching his right arm on the way to the bench as he departed the game and did not return.

He missed 20 games last season with upper-body injuries and had shoulder surgery before the end of the 2023-24 season.

He had 27 goals and 70 points in 62 games this season. He also represented Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off where he had one assist in four games.

The Devils are third in the Metropolitan Division with 72 points and have lost their last two games.