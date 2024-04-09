Jack Hughes's season has come to an end.

The New Jersey Devils announced Tuesday the 22-year-old centre will undergo a procedure on his injured shoulder and miss the final four games of the team's season.

Hughes had already been ruled out of Tuesday night's contest with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

#NEWS: In recent conversations with Jack, his family and representatives, and the Devils’ athlete care staff, it was determined that Jack should be held out of game action for the rest of this season and proceed with shoulder surgery.



Hughes will undergo the surgery on Wednesday and will be ready for training camp next fall.

A native of Orlando, Hughes was in his fifth NHL season after being taken with the first overall selection of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft out of the U.S. National Under-18 Team.

In 62 games this season, Hughes had 27 goals and 47 assists.