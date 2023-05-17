Lindy Ruff will return as head coach for the New Jersey Devils for the 2023-24 season, general manager Tom Fitzgerald confirmed on Wednesday.

Ruff's contract will expire on June 30, but TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that Ruff is already in the midst of negotiating a new deal.

Ruff, 63, took over bench duties for the Devils ahead of the 2020-21 campaign and has guided New Jersey to a 98-98-24 record over three seasons.

The Devils, who went 52-22-8 in 2022-23, defeated the New York Rangers in the opening round of the playoffs before falling to the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round.

Ruff has coached 22 seasons overall at the NHL level with the Buffalo Sabres, Dallas Stars and Devils, registering 834 wins in 1713 regular-season games.