The National Hockey League has fined New Jersey Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 on Wednesday for unprofessional conduct directed at officials.

On Sunday, Keefe was given an unsportsmanlike conduct bench minor as well as a game misconduct at 18:12 of the third period for screaming at the officials after star forward Jack Hughes was injured.

Hughes crashed into the boards late in the game when he got tangled up with Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel's skates. He left the game clutching his right arm and did not return. The team is continuing to evaluate Hughes' injury as the March 7 trade deadline looms.

The 23-year-old has 27 goals and 70 points in 62 games this season.

The Devils are third in the Metropolitan Division with 72 points.