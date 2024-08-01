The New Jersey Devils have hired Chuck Fletcher as an advisor to Tom Fitzgerald, the president of hockey operations and general manager, the team announced Thursday.

Fletcher most recently served as general manager of the Philadelphia Flyers from 2018 to 2023. The Flyers had a 141-145-43 record under Fletcher with one playoff appearance in 2020.

He also served as the general manager of the Minnesota Wild for nine seasons from 2009-18 and helped the team reach the playoffs for six consecutive seasons.

Fletcher and Fitzgerald both served as assistant general managers with the Pittsburgh Penguins under then general manager Ray Shero from 2006-09.

The Devils also announced that they hired former goaltender Manny Legace as head goaltending scout and development coach, and former defenceman Andy Greene as an advisor for hockey operations.

Legace played 11 seasons in the NHL, compiling a 187-99-23 record with 18 ties split between the Detroit Red Wings, St. Louis Blues, and Carolina Hurricanes. He helped backstop the Red Wings to a Stanley Cup in 2002, behind starting netminder Chris Osgood.

The 51-year-old spent five seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets as the team's goaltending coach from 2018-2023.

Greene played 16 NHL seasons, including 14 with the Devils, recording 52 goals and 264 points in 1,057 career games split between the Devils and New York Islanders.

The 5-foot-11 left-shot defenceman became the 11th captain in Devils history prior to the 2015-16 season and served until the 2019-20 campaign.

Greene will serve as an advisor to Fitzgerald and his duties will include working with the scouting an player personnel departments, coaching staff, and pro and amateur scouting staff.