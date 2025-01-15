The National Hockey League Department of Player Safety announced punishment for two players for infractions in Tuesday's action, as Johnathan Kovacevic and Jack McBain have each been given maximum allowable fines under the CBA.

Kovacevic, the 27-year-old New Jersey Devils defenceman was given a $1,996.53 fine for cross-checking Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk.

Kovacevic was assessed a two minute minor penalty just over 30 seconds into the first period. The Devils went on to lose the game, 2-1, in a shootout.

McBain, a 25-year-old forward for the Utah Hockey Club, was given a $4,166.67 fine for high-sticking Brendan Gallagher of the Montreal Canadiens.

The incident occurred 21 seconds into the second period, and McBain was issued a two minute minor penalty for the infraction.