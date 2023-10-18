New Jersey Devils goaltender Keith Kinkaid has cleared waivers and been assigned to the AHL's Chicago Wolves.

The 34-year-old is in his second stint with the Devils organization, having played there between 2012-19. The Farmingville, New York native has played 169 games in his career (143 starts) with the Devils, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, and Colorado Avalanche, playing to a 70-58-21 record with a .905 save percentage, and 2.91 goals-against average.

He was originally signed by the Devils as an undrafted free agent prior to the 2011-12 season.