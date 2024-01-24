New Jersey Devils forward Michael McLeod and defenceman Cal Foote have both been granted indefinite leave of absences, the team announced Wednesday.

McLeod, 25, has 10 goals and 19 points in 45 games this season. Selected 22nd overall in the 2016 draft by the Devils, he has 29 goals and 85 points in 287 games.

Foote, also 25, has one assist in four games with the Devils this season. He also has two goals and nine points in 24 AHL games with the Utica Comets.

Selected 14th overall in the 2017 draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning, Foote has five goals and 20 points in 145 games with the Lightning, Nashville Predators and Devils.