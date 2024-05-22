Sheldon Keefe is headed to the Swamp.

The former Toronto Maple Leafs head coach is the new bench boss of the New Jersey Devils, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger confirms.

Dreger notes that the deal is for four years including the two years owed by the Leafs.

Keefe, 43, succeeds Travis Green, who was coaching the team on an interim basis following the firing of Lindy Ruff in March.

Ruff was subsequently hired by the Buffalo Sabres, while Green is the new coach of the Ottawa Senators.

A native of Brampton, Ont., Keefe was fired by the Leafs earlier this month after six seasons.

He posted a 212-97-40 record as head coach of the Leafs, winning a single playoff series last spring against the Tampa Bay Lightning.