New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier will not be available to the team when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers, the team announced on Monday.

Hischier, 26, skated only skated 14:09 during the Devils' 4-3 overtime victory over the Montreal Canadiens before leaving the game with an undisclosed injury.

He had a goal on three shots before exiting.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters on Monday that Hischier left the team to return to New Jersey in order to be reevaluated and they will have more information on his injury when that concludes.

"He's gone back to Jersey to get evaluated and we'll have more information when we get that figured out," said Keefe. "He might have the hardest job in hockey right now; in terms of the level of competition he plays against, the face-offs, all three zones, and penalty kill."

The 6-foot-1 centre is considered day-to-day with the injury.

Forward Dawson Mercer replaced Hischier on the team's second line during Monday's morning skate in between Ondrej Palat and Jesper Bratt.

Hischier leads the Devils with 24 goals to go along with 43 points in 51 games this season.

Drafted first overall by the Devils in 2017, Hischier has 160 goals and 396 points in 503 career games.

Additionally, forward Jack Hughes also didn't participate in the team's morning skate but he is expected to play against the Flyers on Monday.

Keefe told reporters that the team is trying to limit the time his hand is in his glove after getting stitches last week.

The 5-foot-11 centre leads the team in scoring this season with 19 goals and 57 points in 51 games.