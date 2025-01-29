New Jersey Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe said on Wednesday that captain Nico Hischier is week-to-week with an undisclosed injury and the team will see how he feels next week.

Hischier was injured on Saturday night against the Montreal Canadiens, skating only 14:09 before departing the contest, a 4-3 overtime victory. He returned to New Jersey after for further evaluation, missing Monday's 4-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

The 26-year-old leads the team with 24 goals to go along with 43 points in 51 games this season.

The Devils are back in action Wednesday with another game against the Flyers.