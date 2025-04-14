New Jersey Devils forward Paul Cotter will have a hearing Monday for an illegal check to the head of New York Islanders defenceman Adam Pelech, NHL Player Safety announced Sunday evening.

The incident occurred during the second period of Sunday afternoon's game between the two teams when Cotter drilled Pelech up high with his shoulder after the Isles' blueliner had given up the puck.

Cotter was assessed a match penalty for the hit and ejected. Pelech left the ice bleeding from his nose and did not return to the game. Islanders head coach Patrick Roy had no update on Pelech after the game.

Cotter played 5:42 before departing, registering one shot on goal as New York went on to win 1-0.

The Devils and Islanders have each been eliminated from playoff contention and will play two games apiece this week to wrap up their 2024-25 schedule.