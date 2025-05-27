New Jersey Devils pending unrestricted free agent Tomas Tatar signed a two-year contract with EV Zug of the Swiss National League on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old forward posted seven goals and 17 points in 74 games this season and went without a point in four playoff games. He spent the season playing out a one-year, $1.8 million contract.

Tatar is a veteran of 927 career NHL games, posting 227 goals and 496 points over his time with the Detroit Red Wings, Vegas Golden Knights, Montreal Canadiens, Devils, Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken.

He hit the 20-goal mark six times in his career, most recently in his first stint with the Devils in 2022-23.

The Ilava, Slovakia native was a second-round pick of the Red Wings in the 2009 draft.