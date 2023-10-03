New Jersey Devils goaltender Erik Kallgren is one of 13 players on waivers Tuesday.

Placed on NHL waivers today: Alec Regula (BOS), Daniel Renouf (BOS), Anthony Richard (BOS), Reilly Walsh (BOS), Parker Wotherspoon (BOS), Seth Griffith (EDM), Erik Kallgren (NJ), Jared Bernard-Docker (OTT), Matthew Highmore (OTT), Jacob Larsson (OTT), Egor Sokolov (OTT) ... — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 3, 2023

Tanner Laczynski (PHI) and Cal Petersen (PHI). — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 3, 2023

Kallgren, 26, went 10-9-2 in 24 appearances last season with an .883 save percentage and 3.26 goals-against average with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Devils on July 1.

The Senators announced Monday night they would be waiving four players, including 2018 first-round pick Jacob Bernard-Docker as well as 23-year-old forward Ego Sokolov. The team also waived Matthew Highmore and Jacob Larsson.

All players placed on waivers Monday cleared.