Forward Timo Meier has been placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Dec. 30, the New Jersey Devils announced on Saturday.

Devils head coach Lindy Ruff said earlier this week that Meier suffered a "kind of medium-body" injury.

The Swiss-born player is in his first full season with the Devils after being acquired by the club at last year's trade deadline. He has tallied nine goals and six assists in 28 games this season.

Meier, 27, was originally drafted by the San Jose Sharks with the ninth-overall pick in in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

The Devils also said they have recalled forward Max Willman from Utica of the American Hockey League.