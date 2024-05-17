The New Jersey Devils announced that the club has re-signed forward Kurtis MacDermid to a three-year contract worth $3.45 million. The deal carries an average annual value of $1.15 million.

The 20-year-old was acquired from the Colorado Avalanche on Mar. 1 in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. MacDermid played 16 games with the Devils, recording 50 penalty minutes. He recorded two goals in 29 games with the Avalanche.

In 265 career NHL games over seven seasons with the Devils, Avs, and Los Angeles Kings, the Quebec City native has registered 11 goals and 31 points to go along with 368 penalty minutes.

The Kings originally signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2012.