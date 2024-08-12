The New Jersey Devils announced that the club has re-signed restricted free agent forward Nolan Foote to a one-year, two-way contract worth $825,000 in the NHL level and $150,000 at the AHL level.

The 23-year-old tallied one goal in four games last season after missing the majority of the campaign due to a back injury. He scored three goals and one assist in four games with the AHL's Utica Comets.

Foote was originally selected 27th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning and acquired by the Devils via trade in Feb. 2020.

In 23 career NHL games, the Denver native has six goals and two assists. He has 44 goals and 90 points in 138 AHL games.