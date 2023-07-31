The New Jersey Devils have re-signed defenceman Kevin Bahl to a two-year, $2.1 million contract with an average annual value of $1.05 million.

Bahl, 23, appeared in 42 games last season with the Devils, scoring two goals and recording eight points. In the playoffs, he skated in 11 of the team's 12 games, recording one assist.

Originally a second-round pick (55th overall) by the Arizona Coyotes at the 2018 NHL Draft, Bahl was acquired by New Jersey in the trade that sent Taylor Hall to Arizona on Dec. 16, 2019. Internationally, he helped Canada win gold at the 2020 World Juniors.

A restricted free agent, Bahl was coming off his three-year, entry-level contract.

In 66 career NHL games, the New Westminster, B.C., product has three goals and 14 points.