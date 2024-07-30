The New Jersey Devils re-signed goaltender Nico Daws to a two-year deal worth just over $1.6 million.

The deal carries an average annual value of $812,500 and is a two-way contract in 2024-25 and a one-way contract in 2025-26.

Daws appeared in 21 games for the Devils last season, going 9-11-0 with a .894 save percentage and a 3.15 goals-against average. He went 2-6-2 with the AHL's Utica Comets, posting a .890 save percentage and a 2.89 GAA.

The 23-year-old appears set to start this season in the AHL after the Devils acquired Jacob Markstrom earlier this summer and added Jake Allen at the trade deadline.

A native of Munich, Germany, Daws was selected by the Devils in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft.