Devils sign D Kovacevic to five-year, $20M extension
Published
The New Jersey Devils have signed defenceman Johnathan Kovacevic to a five-year, $20 million extension, the team announced.
The 27-year-old has played all 63 games for the Devils this season, recording one goal and 13 assists.
The 6-foot-5 blueliner was acquired from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick.
In 206 career games, Kovacevic has 10 goals and 32 assists. He was originally drafted 74th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft.