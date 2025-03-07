The New Jersey Devils have signed defenceman Johnathan Kovacevic to a five-year, $20 million extension, the team announced.

The 27-year-old has played all 63 games for the Devils this season, recording one goal and 13 assists.

The 6-foot-5 blueliner was acquired from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick.

In 206 career games, Kovacevic has 10 goals and 32 assists. He was originally drafted 74th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft.