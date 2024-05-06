The New Jersey Devils announced the signing of Seamus Casey to a three-year, entry-level deal on Monday.

The Michigan defenceman was originally taken with the 46th overall pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft out of the USHL's U.S. National Development Team.

A native of Miami, Casey spent the past two seasons with the Wolverines. In 40 games in 2023-2024, the 20-year-old Casey had seven goals and 38 assists. For his efforts, Casey received First Team All-American honours.

Internationally, Casey has represented the US on a number of occasions and was a member of the American team that captured gold at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in Sweden.