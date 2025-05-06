The New Jersey Devils have signed forward Arseniy Gritsyuk to a one-year, entry-level contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Gritsyuk has spent the last five seasons playing in the KHL with SKA St. Petersburg.

During the 2024-25 season with St. Petersburg, he recorded 44 points (17g-27a) in 49 regular-season games.

The left-handed shot made his KHL debut with Avangard during 2020-21 season and played in 117 regular-season games with the club until the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

He appeared in three postseasons with Avangard and was part of the 2020-21 team that won the Gagarin Cup. In 2021-22, Gritsyuk earned the KHL Aleksei Cherepanov Award as the league’s top rookie.

In 216 career games in the KHL, Gritsyuk scored 68 goals and totaled 152 points.