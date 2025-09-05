The New Jersey Devils handed out four professional tryouts on Friday.

The team announced PTOs for goaltenders Georgi Romanov and Adam Scheel and forwards Kevin Rooney and Luke Glendening.

Rooney, 32, previously spent time with the Devils from 2016 to 2020, appearing in 95 games over four seasons. The native of Canton, MA spent the past three seasons with the Calgary Flames. He skated in 70 games in 2024-2025, scoring five goals and adding five assists. Rooney also had a two-year stint with the New York Rangers.

Glendening, 36, is a veteran of 864 games over 12 NHL seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning. He played in 77 games for the Lightning last season, scoring three goals and adding four assists.

Scheel, 26, was undrafted out of North Dakota and has yet to play in an NHL game. He split last season between the American Hockey League's Colorado Eagles and the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

Romanov, 25, has appeared in 10 NHL games over the past two seasons with the San Jose Sharks. The Yekaterinburg, Russia native is officially 0-6 for his career with a goals against average of 3.53 and an .888 save percentage.

Devils training camp is set to open on Sept. 17.