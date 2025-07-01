The New Jersey Devils have signed pending unrestricted free agent goaltender Jake Allen to a five-year, $9 million contract on Tuesday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The deal carries an average annual value of $1.8 million.

Allen, 34, went 13-16-1 last season with the New Jersey Devils with a 2.66 goals-against average and .908 save percentage while backing up netminder Jacob Markstrom. He did not appear in the playoffs as the Devils were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round.

The 6-foot-2 netminder is coming off a two-year, $7.7 million contract that carried an annual cap hit of $3.85 million.

Drafted 34th overall by the St. Louis Blues in 2008, Allen has a career 208-184-43 record with a 2.76 GAA and .908 save percentage split between the Blues, Montreal Canadiens and Devils.

Allen helped the Blues win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history in 2019 while backing up starting netminder Jordan Binnington.