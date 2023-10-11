The New Jersey Devils re-signed head coach Lindy Ruff to a multi-year contract extension on Wednesday ahead of their opening game.

Ruff was a Jack Adams nominee after leading the Devils to a to a franchise record 52 wins and 112 points last season. New Jersey reached the playoffs for the first time since 2018, falling to the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round.

The 63-year-old is entering his fourth season as head coach of the Devils.

Coach is here to stay!



We have re-signed Head Coach Lindy Ruff to a multi-year extension.



📰: https://t.co/fxgkJCfSVW pic.twitter.com/iT8Kg58c95 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 11, 2023

“I’m thrilled to commit here to this situation and couldn’t be prouder of the great progress that our group made last season,” said Ruff. “We have a special group in Jersey and there’s an opportunity to accomplish long-term success, make a lot of positive memories and give our fans a lot to cheer about – because our Devils’ fan base is one of the best in the League and they deserve to see a winner.”

Ruff ranks first in wins (834) among active coaches and became the fifth-winningest coach in league history last season. He sits 15 wins behind Ken Hitchcock for fourth all-time.

“We’re incredibly fortunate as an organization to have Lindy Ruff behind the bench to guide this group, who’ve made significant strides under his leadership,” Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said. “I’ve always believed that Lindy was, and continues to be, the right man behind the bench for this team. From the beginning, he’s done a tremendous job piloting our young group, and we’re excited to see this team’s continued success under his watch as we take the next steps.”

Ruff has spent parts of 22 seasons as a head coach, with the Buffalo Sabres (1997-98 to 2012-13), Dallas Stars (2013-14 to 2016-17) and Devils. He has a career coaching record of 834-652-78-149 in 1,713 career regular-season games.