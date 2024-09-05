Defenceman Jakub Zboril and goaltender Michael Hutchinson will join the New Jersey Devils on a professional tryout basis, the team announced Thursday.

Both players will report to training camp on Sept. 18.

Hutchinson, 34, has a record of 57-62-18 with a goals-against average of 2.94 and .903 save percentage in 154 regular-season appearances.

The Barrie, Ont., native had two stints with the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2018-2020 and 2020-2022 and played in 30 games for the club.

Hutchinson spent the first five seasons of his NHL career with the Winnipeg Jets and has also played for the Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets and, most recently, one game for the Detroit Red Wings last season.

Zubril, 27, has played all four of his NHL seasons with the Boston Bruins since making his debut in 208-19.

The Brno, Czechia, native has one goal, 15 assists and an even plus-minus rating in 76 career games.