The New Jersey Devils have signed restricted free agent Dawson Mercer to a three-year, $12 million contract, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

The deal will carry a cap hit of $4 million for Mercer, who missed the opening practice of training camp Thursday while awaiting new deal.

The 22-year-old centre posted 20 goals and 33 points in 82 games last season, a drop off from the 27 goals and 56 points he had in 82 games during the 2022-23 campaign.

Selected 18th overall in the 2020 draft, Mercer had 17 goals and 42 points in 82 games as a rookie in 2021-22.

Mercer, who was coming off his entry-level contract, represented Canada at the world juniors in both 2020 and 2021.