NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The second meeting of the three Hughes brothers in an NHL game is going to be a minus one.

All-Star center Jack Hughes of the Devils was sidelined with an upper-body injury and will not join brother Luke Hughes and New Jersey in a game against Quinn Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night at the Prudential Center.

Devils coach Lindy Ruff said Jack Hughes was injured in the Devils' 4-2 win over the Blackhawks on Friday night, a game that also saw Chicago's Connor Bedard, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, sustain a broken jaw in the first period.

Ruff said Jack Hughes' injury is still being evaluated and he would not be more specific about its nature. He would not speculate on how long he might be sidelined.

Jack Hughes was recently picked as one of the first 32 players for the All-Star game. He leads the team in points 15 goals and 30 assists. He missed five game in November with another upper-body injury.

The three Hughes brothers played in an NHL for the first time earlier this season, a 6-5 Devils win in Vancouver on Dec. 5.

