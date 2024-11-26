New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier was suspended one game for his cross-check on Nashville Predators forward Zachary L'Heureux, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the third period of the Devils' 5-2 win over the Predators when Meier took a poke at the puck while it was covered by Predators goaltender Juuse Saros.

L'Heureux took exception to Meier's late attempt at the puck and Meier threw a cross-check to his opponent's body and then an additional cross-check to the face the Predators' forward in response.

Meier received a five-minute cross-checking penalty and a game misconduct for the hit while L'Heureux left the game and did not return.

Meier has seven goals and 15 points through 24 games this season.

The Devils are on a three-game winning streak and lead the Metropolitan Division with a 15-7-2 record. They will take on the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.