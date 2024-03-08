The New Jersey Devils have acquired goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for goaltender Vitek Vanecek.

Kahkonen, 27, was acquired at the 2022 trade deadline from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for defenceman Jake Middleton and a draft pick.

The 6-foot-2 netminder is in the final season of a two-year, $5.5 million deal with an AAV of $2.75 million and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Kahkonen has a 6-20-3 record this season with a .895 save percentage and 3.81 goals-against average.

Selected 109th overall by the Wild in the 2014 draft, Kahkonen has a career 48-63-15 4 record with an .898 save percentage and 3.36 goals-against average in 133 NHL appearances.

Vanecek, 28, has a 17-9-3 record this season with an .890 save percentage and a 3.18 goals-against average.