New NHL All-Star Skills format includes $1 million prize

Changes are coming for the 2024 NHL All-Star weekend in Toronto this February.

The league announced that the All-Star Skills competition will be modified to showcase 12 players competing for points across eight different events throughout the night, with the winner being awarded a $1 million prize.

The point breakdown for each performance goes as follows:

1st place - 5 points, 2nd place - 4 points, 3rd place - 3 points, 4th place - 2 points, 5th place - 1 point, 6th place - 0 points.

Each player accumulates points by their performances in four of six events:

1. Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater

2. Rogers NHL Hardest Shot

3. Upper Deck NHL Stick Handling

4. NHL One Timers

5. NHL Passing Challenge

6. Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting

After the completion of these events, the top eight point-earners will advance to the seventh and penultimate competition of the evening, the Honda NHL Shootout. The remaining All-Stars will select which goalie they'll be shooting on, with the bottom two point-earners being eliminated from the night's festivities.

The Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course will decide which player takes home the night's grand prize, with the points earned from the event being doubled. The All-Star with the highest point total after the last event will take home $1 million, and the NHL All-Star Skills title.

2024 NHL All-Star Skills is set to take place on Friday, Feb. 2nd at 7 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.