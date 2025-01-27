The New York Islanders acquired defenceman Scott Perunovich from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a conditional fifth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Perunovich, 26, has two goals and six points in 24 games with the Blues this season while averaging 14:37 of ice time.

The 5-foot-10 left-shot defenceman signed a one-year, $1.15 million with the Blues in the off-season and is scheduled to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

Perunovich is coming off the best season of his career in 2023-24 where he recorded 17 assists in 54 games while averaging 15:16 of ice time.

Drafted 45th overall by the Blues in 2018, Perunovich has two goals and 29 points in 97 career games.

The Hibbing, Minn., native represented the United States at the 2023 World Championship, recording a goal and eight points in a fourth-place finish.