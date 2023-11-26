The New York Islanders have acquired forward Tyce Thompson from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Arnaud Durandeau, the team announced Sunday.

Thompson, 24, has tallied one assists in 11 career NHL games

The Calgary native was drafted in the fourth round by the Devils in 2019.

Durandeau, 24, has yet to register a point in four regular-season games.

The Montreal native was a sixth-round pick by the Islanders in 2017.