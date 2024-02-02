The New York Islanders have hired Benoit Desrosiers as an assistant coach, joining head coach Patrick Roy and assistants Doug Houda and John MacLean behind the bench.

#Isles News: Islanders President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Lou Lamoriello announced today that Benoit Desrosiers has been hired as an Assistant Coach. He will join Head Coach Patrick Roy’s staff, along with current Assistant Coaches Doug Houda & John MacLean. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 2, 2024

The 35-year-old Desrosiers was in his first season as the Gatineau Olympiques head coach in the QMJHL before departing the team on Jan. 30. He had spent the past six seasons working under Roy with the Quebec Remparts.

Roy and Desrosiers were behind the bench when the Remparts won the 2023 Memorial Cup.

Roy was hired as head coach on Jan. 20, replacing Lane Lambert. This is Roy's first time back behind an NHL bench since leaving the Colorado Avalanche in August 2016.

The Islanders are third in the wild card race in the Eastern Conference.