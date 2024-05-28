New York Islanders captain Anders Lee has been awarded the 2023-24 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, the NHL announced on Tuesday.

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is given to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

Lee has been hosting families impacted by cancer at every home game for more than five years.

Each season he invests approximately $10,000 to host, providing families with tickets, gifting, and meet and greets postgame.

In 2017 Lee formed a friendship with Fenov Pierre-Louis, a teenager who battled, and lost, his fight with cancer.

In 2018, after Pierre-Louis passed away, Lee founded, and continues to help fund, the ‘Fenov Scholars’ college scholarship which is awarded to graduating high school students who provide help and sympathy to someone battling cancer.