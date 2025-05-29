Bo Horvat's IIHF World Championship with Canada was cut short and the reason is now clear.

The New York Islanders announced Thursday the 30-year-old centre is in the midst of rehabbing an ankle injury.

The team says Horvat will recover in four to six weeks.

A native of London, Ont., Horvat posted four goals and four assists in the six games he played at this month's worlds.

He just completed his 11th NHL season and third on Long Island. In 81 games this past season, Horvat had 28 goals and 29 assists.

Originally taken with the ninth overall pick of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights by the Vancouver Canucks, Horvat has 269 goals and 292 assists in 813 career games with the two teams.

Horvat has six years remaining on an eight-year, $68 million deal.