The New York Islanders claimed defenceman Adam Boqvist off waivers from the Florida Panthers on Friday.

The 24-year-old has two goals and four points in 18 games this season while averaging 12:51 of ice time. He has not played an NHL game since Jan. 6.

Drafted eighth overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2018, Boqvist was dealt to the Columbus Blue Jackets in July of 2021, where he would play five seasons before signing with the Panthers in the off-season on a one-year, $775,000 deal.

Isles continue to add on defence

With the Boqvist claim, this is New York's third notable move to address their blueline in the past week.

On Jan. 24, the team signed Tony DeAngelo for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. The 29-year-old hasn't played in the NHL this season, but had six goals with 26 assists in 34 games with the KHL's St. Petersburg SKA.

DeAngelo appeared in 31 games with the Carolina Hurricanes last season, recording three goals and eight assists. He added two assists in nine playoff games.

On Monday, the Islanders acquired Scott Perunovich from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a 2026 conditional fifth-round pick.

The 26-year-old had two goals and six points in 24 games with the Blues this season while averaging 14:37 of ice time.

The 5-foot-10 left-shot defenceman signed a one-year, $1.15 million with the Blues in the off-season and is a restricted free agent at the end of the season.