The New York Islanders have completed the first wave of interviews this week in their search for a new general managers, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The Islanders parted ways with legendary NHL executive Lou Lamoriello at the end of April after serving in the role the last seven seasons.

Lamoriello, 82, qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in five of his seven seasons and helped the team make a run to the Eastern Conference Final in 2020.

LeBrun reports that the team has interviewed four-to-five candidates this week, including Jarmo Kekäläinen, Mathieu Darche, and Marc Bergevin.

Kekäläinen spent parts of 11 seasons as general manager of the Columbus Blue Jackets before he was let go in February.

The 57-year-old executive reached the playoffs five times during his tenure, but only got through the first round of the playoffs once, in 2019 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Darche has been the director of hockey operations for the Lightning since 2019 and helped the club win back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021.

Bergevin spent parts of nine seasons as the general manager of the Montreal Canadiens, where he helped the team to five playoff appearances, three division titles, and a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2021.

He also finished second in General Manager of the Year voting in 2014 and in 2021.

LeBrun reports that the Islanders would like to interview candidates who are employed by teams that are still playing in the second round of the playoffs and that he doesn't expect a decision to be made until next week at the earliest.

The Islanders finished sixth in the Metropolitan Division with a 35-35-12 record last season and missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2021-22 campaign.