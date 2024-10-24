New York Islanders forward Anthony Duclair will be out four-to-six weeks with a lower-body injury.

Without giving a timeline, Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello said Monday that Duclair would out long-term, but added that his injury was not season-ending,

The 29-year-old winger has two goals and three points in five games with the Islanders this season after signing a four-year, $14 million contract on July 1. He was injured in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Duclair had 24 goals and 42 points in 73 combined games with the San Jose Sharks and Tampa Bay Lightning last season.

Selected in the third round of the 2012 draft by the New York Rangers, Duclair has 148 goals and 306 points in 568 career games.