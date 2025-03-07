The New York Islanders have informed forward Kyle Palmieri they will not trade him and are focused on working out a contract extension in the coming days, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

The 5-foot-11 centre is on the final season of a four-year, $20 million contract with an annual cap hit of $5 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Palmieri, 34, has 20 goals and 41 points in 61 games with the Islanders this season.

New York acquired Palmeiri, along with forward Travis Zajac, from the New Jersey Devils for forwards A.J. Greer, Mason Jobst, and two draft picks in 2021.

Drafted 26th overall by the Anaheim Ducks in 2009, Palmieri has 266 goals and 520 points in 879 career games split between the Ducks, Devils, and Islanders.

The Smithtown, N.Y., native represented his country at the 2012 World Championship, recording two goals and four points in a seventh-place finish. He also represented his country at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey in a seventh-place finish.